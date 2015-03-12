Israeli Elections 2015 for Dummies (like me) --- A Quick Diagram

Attention Political Science nerds:

Here's a good simplified infographic on next week's Israeli Elections I found very helpful. This year I know I will be following it more closely than ever, expecially in light of this past several weeks' events and stunts in Washington.

ISRAELI ELECTIONS 2015:PEOPLE AND PARTIES

The Israeli elections are due to take place on March 17, we look at who the major parties are, what they stand for and their top candidates' views on the major topics affecting the conflict.

Click on the party names below to see a summary of their manifesto, or click on the politicians to view what they have said about settlements, a Palestinian state, and the Palestinian Right of Return.

Click here to download the infographic.