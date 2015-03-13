'Half-Breed Jew' Committed Holocaust, Claims Netanyahu Ally

Who committed the Holocaust? For the overwhelming majority of historians and, needless to say, Jews it's a settled question: Hitler, and his Nazis. But Christians United For Israel (CUFI) head John Hagee, one of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's closest American allies, has a different answer: "half-breed Jews."

Netanyahu meets frequently with Hagee, endorses CUFI, has spoken at numerous CUFI events, and lavishes Hagee and his organization with praise. Prime Minister Netanyahu is currently scheduled to speak at CUFI's annual Washington summit, July 13-14 2015.

Hagee's Christians United For Israel organization currently sells a book by pastor John Hagee, Jerusalem Countdown: A warning To The World, which on page 149 (2006 "revised and updated" paperback edition) claims Adolf Hitler was a "half-breed Jew" and states (p. 97) that Hitler was sent by God, as a "hunter," to persecute Europe's Jews and drive them towards "the only home God ever intended for the Jews to have-Israel."

In 2008 media uproar over Hagee's "hunter" claim (as made in a 2005 sermon that was exposed by this author) led presidential candidate John McCain to renounce his long-sought endorsement from pastor Hagee.

Hagee's claim that Hitler was Jewish is not new. In a 2003 sermon broadcast internationally and marketed as a VHS cassette, John Hagee claimed [link to video of sermon] the Antichrist would be "partially Jewish, as was Adolf Hitler, as was Karl Marx."

CUFI head John Hagee also blames anti-Semitism on Jews themselves, writing in Jerusalem Countdown (p. 56) that "It was the disobedience and rebellion of the Jews... that gave rise to the opposition and persecution that they experienced beginning in Canaan and continuing to this very day." Hagee's book then traces (p. 57) the birth of anti-Semitism to Jewish idol worship:

" How utterly repulsive, insulting, and heartbreaking to God for his chosen people to credit idols with bringing blessings he had showered upon the chosen people. Their own rebellion had birthed the seed of anti-Semitism that would arise and bring destruction to them for centuries to come."

In Hagee's account "half-breed Jews," Hitler included, have served as the human agents by which God implements a divine curse placed upon the racially pure (non-miscegenated) Jewish people.

In his next sentence, Hagee goes on to make the false claim that in the 1976 bookAdolf Hitler: The Definitive Biography, noted Hitler biographer John Toland "records that Hitler was part Jewish." What Toland actually stated in his Hitler biography was "There is the slight possibility that Hitler's grandfather was a wealthy Jew named Frankenberger or Frankenreither."

Hagee's identification of a miscegenated race of "half-breed Jews" tracing back to Esau seems to originate in theological ideas from the fringe, virulently racist white supremacist Christian Identity movement, as described in books such as Religion and The Racist Right: The Origins of the Christian Identity Movement, by leading authority Dr. Michael Barkun.

While John Hagee has for decades loudly and publicly condemned anti-Semitism, his writings and sermons have nonetheless promoted some of the most influential and inflammatory anti-Jewish tropes of the modern era, such as the claim that predatory Jewish bankers control international finance and prey upon the masses of humankind.