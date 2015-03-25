Scientists to Smithsonian: Cut ties with Koch brothers

Three dozen scientists sent an open letter to museums of natural history calling on them to cut ties with the Koch brothers and anyone else with connections to the fossil fuel industry.

In the letter, and a subsequent petition related specifically to the billionaire Koch brothers, the scientists contend that museums of science and natural history should not be associated with “those who profit from fossil fuels or fund lobby groups that misrepresent climate science.”

The petition specifically calls for David Koch to be kicked off the boards of the American Museum of Natural History in New York and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington. The movement is being organized by a new “mobile” museum called The Natural History Museum, a pop-up whose exhibitions are featured in existing institutions.

They plan to present the petitions to the museums in New York and D.C. before their respective spring board meetings.

David Koch, the billionaire conservative donor and executive vice president of Koch Industries, donated $35 million in 2012 for a new dinosaur hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History museum. He had previously given $15 million to the museum’s hall of human origins that is named for him. In New York’s museum, he donated $20 million to the dinosaur wing that is also named after him.

Randall Kremer, spokesman for the Smithsonian Natural History museum, said both exhibits deal in great detail with the impacts of climate change. And that Koch, and others on the board, are well aware of that.

Kremer told the Loop that they wouldn’t be supporting the museum if they “did not understand the science behind our public programs.” (The Smithsonian has been unequivocal in its belief that climate change is manmade.)

“David Koch and the David H. Koch Charitable Foundation have pledged or contributed more than $1.2 billion dollars to educational institutions and cultural institutions, cancer research, medical centers, and to assist public policy organizations. Mr. Koch remains committed to supporting these causes.”

It’s improbable that the museums are going to cut off a top benefactor. But the letter, signed by a number of scientists from universities and environmental interest groups, will certainly be an irritant.

How much the Kochs support climate change deniers is a popular topic for Democrats hoping to vilify them. In fact, several Democratic senators wanted to investigate whether fossil fuel companies, including Koch Industries, were funneling money to groups trying to discredit climate change, but the Kochs’s lawyer said that information was protected by the First Amendment.

from an October 2014 article on The Natural History Museum.org site, first published in Inhabitat:

“So, what’s in it for him apart from unlimited free entry?” I hear you ask. Well, allegations abound that Mr Koch is exerting influence on programming at the public institutions, causing omissions or misrepresentations of climate science and global warming in exhibitions. In response, Brooklyn-based arts collective Not An Alternative has established The Natural History Museum to make “a point to include and highlight the social and political forces that shape nature, yet are left out of traditional natural history museums.” Their first exhibition will run from September 13 to October 4, 2014, at the Queens Museum.

A 2010 Koch-funded exhibition at the Smithsoniancame under fire by scientists for a misleading exhibit on evolution and climate change. David Koch also donated $35 million to fund the Smithsonian’s new dinosaur hall, without a hint of irony.

Not An Alternative’s Beka Economopoulos says, “In the long term, this project aims to model the museum of the future. It’s not a joke or a punchline. It will speak earnestly to the ideals and values of natural history museums. Wouldn’t it be great if the institutions that provide us with our basic perspective on nature weren’t hamstrung by the threat of self-censorship that comes fromaccepting corporate cash? And what if they actively championed a version of nature capable of sustaining life for generations to come?”