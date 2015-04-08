Newsvine

YouTube Doesn't Even Seem To Want Rand Paul For President — Pulls Video (IMAGE/VIDEO)

View Original Article: Addicting Info
Seeded on Tue Apr 7, 2015 9:47 PM
Oopsie… It seems like Rand Paul’s campaign team for his run for president forgot about copyright laws when it came to his presidential announcement video on YouTube

 

Where the video was is now an image that reads:

“This video contains content from WMG, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds.”

The best part?

“Sorry about that.”

No. Please. Don’t be sorry. You are doing everyone a favor.

Why was the video flagged? Well, “WMG” stands for Warner Music Group, and apparently Rand Paul used the song “Shuttin’ Detroit Down” by John Rich to enter and then leave during his announcement.

According to Business Insider, the song is about:

“a blue collar employee at an auto factory who is laid off while financial institutions are bailed out by the government.” 

 

 

 

According to Washington Post:

“YouTube’s Content ID technology gives rightsholders control of their content on YouTube. If a user believes their video was claimed in error, they can dispute the Content ID claim.”

So maybe Rand will get to use the song after all if John Rich and WMG give the go ahead, or maybe Rich wants nothing to do with Rand Paul. I guess only time will tell.

Poor Rand, YouTube rained on his big announcement parade.

