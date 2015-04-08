Twitter Ignites Over Rand Paul's 'JEW For Rand' Banner On New Website

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has had a rough first day running for President.

Only a few hours after being duped into retweeting an image of Aurora theatre shooter James Holmes, Team Rand faced ridicule on social media for providing supporters with a custom avatar, "JEW for Rand."

The image was one of many provided by Paul's new website, but it rubbed many online the wrong way and gave way to a flood of jokes and complaints.

The episode came a few months after Paul caught flak for saying that "American Jewry" would likely turn Republican, after the senator met with GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson.

Other avatars offered by Rand's campaign website: "Christian," "Catholic," "Italian-American," "Fisherman," and "Runner."

There was no "Muslim for Rand" avatar available.

Later on Tuesday, the site updated the image to say, "JEWISH for Rand," instead.

