Twitter Ignites Over Rand Paul's 'JEW For Rand' Banner On New Website

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has had a rough first day running for President.
Only a few hours after being duped into retweeting an image of Aurora theatre shooter James Holmes, Team Rand faced ridicule on social media for providing supporters with a custom avatar, "JEW for Rand."
The image was one of many provided by Paul's new website, but it rubbed many online the wrong way and gave way to a flood of jokes and complaints.
The episode came a few months after Paul caught flak for saying that "American Jewry" would likely turn Republican, after the senator met with GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson.
Other avatars offered by Rand's campaign website: "Christian," "Catholic," "Italian-American," "Fisherman," and "Runner."
There was no "Muslim for Rand" avatar available.
Later on Tuesday, the site updated the image to say, "JEWISH for Rand," instead.
[One tweeter, Matt Viser, suggests combining the identities of these memes for fun:
Is there a farmer Jew from NH for Rand? MT http://randpaul.com/show-your-support …: Some serious fun if you combine em
or: