The Time Phyllis Schlafly Incited A Riot

After a bitterly contested election for the chair(wo)man {they did not use any term that would be slightly construed as feminist in 1966} of a Republican Womens organization, Phyllis Schlafly's dirty tricks failed.

She tried to smear her opponents of dirty tricks (sound familiar?) and finally, picked up her megaphone and stormed out on her high heels to form her own Reicht-wing Conservative club....which became The Eagle Forum.

Phyllis Schlafly Was There to Kick Ass And Chew Bubblegum, And Phyllis Schlafly Was All Out of Bubblegum

It was spring of ’66 in Washington DC and the smell of Napalm was in Phyllis Schlafly’s hair.

She’d just been robbed of her coveted Presidential coronet at the 14th biennial convention of the National Federation of Republican Women, whose board had pulled a procedural trick to avoid her automatic succession from “First Vice President” to President.

But nobody fucked with Phyllis Schlafly! Except for her husband, and that was just the “Christian tradition of chivalry,” by the way, not rape.

Phyllis wanted to be, she had to be, the next president of the NFRW. After Barry Goldwater’s stunning loss, she had to purify the Republican Party at the grassroots level.

But in a separate reality, meaning the world outside Phyllis’s feverish mind, nobody wanted her. Goldwater distanced himself from her during his presidential campaign; even after all she’d done to get him nominated in the first place. “She was, some of his advisers felt, just too conservative.” She’d already pissed off Nixon when she led a revolt of “moral conservatives” at the 1960 Republican convention against his (and Rockefeller’s) support of civil rights.

But the NFRW? Those women, especially the then president, Dorothy Elston (later appointed by Nixon as 33rd Treasurer of the United States) really didn’t want her. Elston and her board didn’t want Phyllis so bad that they put off the vote for president in ‘66 by changing the biennial conference from even years to odd. Which meant that the incumbent board members and Elston would stay on until the next conference voted again in ’67. Basically, they just put the fight off for a year, hoping Phyllis would just go away.

