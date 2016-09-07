Phyllis Schlafly's Husband Finally Grants Her Permission to Enter Hell; Internet Rejoices

One of Phyllis Schlafly's last political acts was to welcome Donald Trump to St. Louis. Fuck you too.

We’re taught that it is wrong to speak ill of the dead. Grievances and beefs are meant to be laid to rest along with a body. It’s tacky and low-class to celebrate a death. Lucky for us, I am tacky and low-class.



Yesterday, Phyllis Schlafly died. The St. Louis native rose to prominence in the 1960s and subsequently played a major part in the demise of the Equal Rights Amendment, which simply proclaimed, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

Schlafly didn't like immigrants, working women or gay rights. (Even though her son is gay.) She didn’t think that sexual harassment in the workplace was a problem. She was against sex education. She argued that climate change wasn’t real. She denied that marital rape was even possible. She claimed that the atomic bomb was a gift from God.

But beyond the sheer disgustingness of her views, Phyllis Schlafly was a massive hypocrite. She spent her life doing almost exactly the opposite of what she preached. She said that women should be submissive homemakers who should depend on their husbands for money, even as she gave speeches and ran for office and got a master’s degree and a law degree and wrote a ton of books and stuffed her bloated bank account.

Schlafly was the model on which dangerous dumbasses like Sarah Palin and over-the-top evil attention hogs like Ann Coulter base their schtick.

Schlafly spent her whole life doing her best to plaster every crack in the glass ceiling with her bullshit. And if you are a woman or if you have a daughter or a wife or a girlfriend or a female-identifying parent, Schlafly’s interference with the ERA has messed with you personally.

She was also a major embarrassment to St. Louis. Born in the area, she graduated from Wash U. and lived here for much of her life, spending many years just across the Mississippi River in Alton. And if you think you have it bad, just imagine having to share her last name. One of her last major imbroglios involved fighting against her nephew, Tom Schlafly, in an attempt to block him from trademarking his brand of beer, saying (in essence) that she made the name famous, so screw his brewery. Her son (and lawyer) added that alcohol is not in line with his mother's "conservative values.” A judge dismissed her opposition just last month.

Schlafly’s views should’ve outraged the less extreme members of her political party, but instead they percolated, helping to build a foundation for the culture of intolerance, a culture in which a putrid bag of feces like Donald Trump can be the Republican nominee for President of the United Freakin’ States. Go figure: Schlafly was an enthusiastic proponent of his candidacy — and even introduced him at his rally here earlier this year.



But there might be another bonus to Schlafly being dead, aside from just her being dead: Social media is having one hell of a celebration.

Let's peek in on the party:

Wonder which relative will inherit Phyllis Schlafly's dalmatian coat.

None! She will be buried in it. Cruella goes to the grave as Cruella

You're all complaining about 2016, but it just killed Phyllis Schlafly, so it's alright by me.

And Antonin Scalia. 2016 giveth, it taketh, etc.



There are right-wingers searching for left-wing tweets about her and leaving unimaginative responses, I'm sure we've all noticed. 😒

So much for #tolerance...

it's not over yet, so it can still be alright by me

*watches Phyllis Schlafly paddling in a lake of fire in the 1st Circle of Hell* yet another glass ceiling shattered

is this a quote from phyllis schlafly

I'm an un-PC badass who spends hours scolding people online for being mean to a dead lady.

Phyllis Schlafly fans feel that jokes about her death are TOO SOON, which is also the way they feel about equal rights for women.

I love you, Frank. You have the balls to say what I would if I had balls. You damn ball-haver.

Too soon? She haunted us for almost 60 years, and lived to be 92! If anything, we're overdue on the jokes.

I didn't know much about her untill i read her track record. It wasn't very impressive to put it lightly. 😑

I saw one guy sending gore porn to someone joking about it yesterday so fuck 'em

Amazing that Phyllis Schlafly managed to die in the 21st century while living in the 19th century.

In lieu of flowers, Phyllis Schlafly's family requests that you take a moment to set back the cause of women's rights in her honor.

Phyllis Schlafly was batshit before batshit was cool. Rest In Peace.

It's very irritating to see these obit pieces saying Schlafly fought the ERA because she cared about women's rights.

Please let me know the next time someone close to you dies so that I can make inappropriate disparaging comments

On the one hand it's a shame Phyllis Schlafly died, but on the other it's always heartwarming when Satan calls one of his own home.

